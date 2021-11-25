Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

