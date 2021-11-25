Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.32% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RFG stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.26 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.