Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stratasys (SSYS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) recently:

11/23/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/8/2021 – Stratasys had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Stratasys was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/4/2021 – Stratasys had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Stratasys was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 789,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22.

Get Stratasys Ltd alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Stratasys by 24.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stratasys by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.