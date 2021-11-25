Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 3,750 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

