Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 4,215 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 176,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 70,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

