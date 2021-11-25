Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nokia were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nokia by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

