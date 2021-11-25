Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $651,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

