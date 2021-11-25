Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $264,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

