Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,207 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 173% compared to the typical volume of 809 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 50.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 100,370 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

CKPT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

