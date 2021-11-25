Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Investors Title worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 17.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.2% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITIC opened at $245.00 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $140.25 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $464.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.86.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $18.46 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

