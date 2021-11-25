Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPSEY. Barclays downgraded Ipsen from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

