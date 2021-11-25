iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 251.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.