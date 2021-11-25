iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,529,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,758,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,486,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

