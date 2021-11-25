iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after buying an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,710,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,393,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $107.77 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

