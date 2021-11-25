iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.