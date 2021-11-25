iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of 553% compared to the average volume of 710 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

