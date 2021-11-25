iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,090,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $138.34 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.