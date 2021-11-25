iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 500,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,134. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

