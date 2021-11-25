iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $75,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.45. 804,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

