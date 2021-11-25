iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.