iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,490,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.