iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,490,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

