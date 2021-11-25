iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

