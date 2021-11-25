Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 64.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

