IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of IZEA Worldwide worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

