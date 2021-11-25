J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $136.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,349,000 after buying an additional 72,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after buying an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after buying an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,026,000 after buying an additional 78,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.