J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-0.5% yr/yr to ~$7.96-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.30. 1,068,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,051. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

