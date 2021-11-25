Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.