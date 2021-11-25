James Eric Bjornholt Sells 1,897 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

