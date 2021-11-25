James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $360.50

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360.50 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 376.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 115533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSJ. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 677.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 852.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £188.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of James Fisher and Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

