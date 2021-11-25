JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 102,315 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 205.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,315 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,542,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,288. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

