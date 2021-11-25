Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.38 ($14.07).

FRA TKA opened at €10.66 ($12.11) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.07. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

