Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Arteris Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arteris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. Arteris has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

