Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.68 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

