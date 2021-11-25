Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Shiseido Company, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shiseido in a report released on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Shiseido alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shiseido in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.25. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.