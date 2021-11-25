Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.91%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 1.51. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

