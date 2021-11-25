Jennifer N. Jones Sells 1,028 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COIN opened at $312.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
