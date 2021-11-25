Jennifer N. Jones Sells 1,028 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COIN opened at $312.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.