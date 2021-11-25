JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.68 million.JFrog also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.010 EPS.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 528,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,225. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

