Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ JFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 339,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,179. The company has a market cap of $205.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jiayin Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

