John K. Stipancich Sells 1,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROP opened at $484.87 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.52. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,228,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

