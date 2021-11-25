John W. Allison Acquires 5,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.