John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 318.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 311.86 ($4.07).

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

Shares of WG stock traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 214.50 ($2.80). 1,552,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

