John Wood Group’s (WG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 311.86 ($4.07).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,389.10). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91). Insiders purchased 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891 in the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

