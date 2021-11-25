Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

JMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

JMAT opened at GBX 2,111.58 ($27.59) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,599.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,905.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($421.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

