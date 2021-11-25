Johnson Matthey PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 22 (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,129.52 ($27.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,599.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,905.56. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

JMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.02) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.98) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($539.72). In the last three months, insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

