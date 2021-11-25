Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,666 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43.

On Friday, September 17th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 89.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

