JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,306 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last three months.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.
