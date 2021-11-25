JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,306 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last three months.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $18.88 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.