JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €163.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €163.00 ($185.23) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €151.58 ($172.25).

SU stock opened at €156.16 ($177.45) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is €148.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €142.74.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

