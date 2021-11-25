JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

BOSS opened at €56.24 ($63.91) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

