JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Neutral

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

